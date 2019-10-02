close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Expats’ complaints

Lahore

October 2, 2019

A meeting was held to review the performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Faisalabad division. It was presided over by Additional Chief Secretary Capt. (Retd) Aijaz Ahmad Jaffar here in Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Chairpersons DOPCs, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers of Faisalabad Division and concerned officers from OPC attended the meeting. —Correspondent

