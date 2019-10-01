close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

SC dismisses BRT ex-CEO’s petition

National

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed as withdrawn a plea challenging the sacking of former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Mass Transit project — Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) — in Peshawar.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir, heard an appeal of Altaf Aqbar Durrani, former CEO of BRT, against the verdict of Peshawar High Court, dismissing his petition. In July, the Peshawar High Court had rejected his petition, challenging his removal by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government last year.

