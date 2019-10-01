close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
October 1, 2019

PM to attend Pak China Business Forum in Beijing

National

October 1, 2019

BEIJING: According to China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the China Pakistan Business Forum to be held here on October 8.

It will be his third visit to China within a year. After sworn in as prime minister Imran Khan paid his first official visit to China and attended the first China International Import Expo held in Shanghai in November 2018.

In April 2019, Imran Khan came to China and participated in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing.

According to a Pakistani media report, Imran Khan would visit China and meet with Chinese leaders before October 10. China Pakistan Business Forum is jointly organised by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. The forum aims to promote the two sides economic and trade exchanges and practical cooperation reports China Economic Net.

