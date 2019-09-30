Govt, not me, wants deal: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they did not want deal or relaxation but government want the same. He said that they could not accept the rule of illegal ruler. Fazal said, “We could not accept the government formed in result of rigging as JUI-F sticks to its decision of carrying out Azadi march in Islamabad.”

He said that the Azadi march would topple the illegal government. He said that Imran Khan failed to secure support for Kashmir from world in United States.

While talking to media persons at his residence in D I Khan, he said that today terrorists have gone on the rampage in country and the innocent people of almost all areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan are on the mercy of the terrorists. He said that the state and state institutions are silent.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there should be democratic and legitimate government in Pakistan adding when accountability is done and only those forces which raise voice against the government are pressurised. He said that whether this is accountability or weapon of political victimisation.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he has summoned the Central Executive Committee meeting of the party immediately in Islamabad adding that the meeting of CEC will be held soon and they will announce the future course of action.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned whether the price spiral will be overcome and economy will be improved in result of delivering one speech. He said that whether the speech was good or bad it could not provide legitimacy to the government formed through rigging.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that no speech could bring change in their stance. He said that the crime of selling Kashmir was being hided. He said after this speech the world could not say Pakistan a responsible state. He said that the irresponsible speech is becoming cause of making country unsafe. He said that the meanings of threats are failure of diplomatic strategy.

He said that the poor people are facing severe difficulties and the hopes of youth have been shattered.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they would demand fresh transparent election. He said that the poor people have been affected due to price spiral and youth have been affected due to joblessness.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “We carried out 15 million marches and hundreds and thousands of people attended these million marches and not a single leaf of tree or glass was broken and we proved that we are peaceful people.”

He said that the powerful forces could not take steps against the thinking and aspirations of masses adding that they did not want confrontation with institutions. He said that no one could reject the thinking of masses and they hope the same from the state institutions.