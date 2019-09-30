Ushna emerges National Ladies Tennis champ in a battle of stamina

ISLAMABAD: Fresh from her return to national circuit Ushna Suhail beat Sarah Mahboob in a battle of stamina and endurance to win the Eighteen SN National Ladies Tennis at the PTF Complex Sunday,

Ina final that turned out to be a three-set affair, Ushna overcame Sara 7-6(5), 6-7 (4), 6-1 to win the title. Ushna missed recent national circuit events including Fed Cup trials. However, she returned with a bang, winning the national title following an exciting final watched by a good crowd.

Both experienced players played excellent tennis in a match which lasted for almost three hours. Ushna won first set in tie break after both falling to use the opportunities coming their way to finish the set earlier.

Sarah started the second set well, helping her with some forceful down the line shots. Again the second set was decided on a tie break with Sarah getting better of Ushna this time. The more experience Ushna, however, found going easier in the third set. Sarah finally started showing signs of fatigue and slackness that gave Ushna opportunities in abundance to go for kill which she did easily.

Ushna bagged prize money of 40 thousand rupees while her Sarah Mahboob received 25 thousand rupees. Earlier, Ushna Suhail pairing with Sara Mansoor bagged Ladies Doubles title. The pair defeated Sarah Mahboob Khan and Meheq Khokhar in interesting clash. Winning duo bagged 20 thousand as prize money while their runners-up pair received 15 thousand rupees

Hania Minhas completed double crown in the tournament with victory in Girls 12 and under against Amna Ali Qayum. Both junior players displayed quality tennis with Hania turning out victorious. She had also won U-10 title.

Sentaor Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was the guest of honour. Eighteen’s Senior Director Uzair Adil, Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Shahida Kausar Farooq and a number of noted guests were also present on this occasion.

Results: ladies singles (final): Ushna Suhail bt Sarah Mahboob 7-6(5), 6-7 (4), 6-1

Ladies doubles (final): Ushna Suhail/Sara Mansoor bt Sarah Mahboob/Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 7-5

Girls 12 and under (final): Hania Minhsa bt Amna Ali Qayum 5-4 (0),4-0.