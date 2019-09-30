Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Respected Sir, I have recently done my FSc pre-engineering Part-1 with 90%. I really want to pursue my further education in business related profession. However, my parents don't want me to do that. I would appreciate if you give your suggestion on CA and its future prospects. Do you think I should do this? I'm not particularly interested in studying engineering. (Abid Mohsin - Mirpur, AJK)

Ans: I see you have secured very high percentage in your intermediate first year. I'm very hopeful that you will do the same in your second year. This is why, I suggest you should consider science subjects as your first choice. So far as your interest in doing business is concerned, I don't see any harm in doing so and I tell you that there are a lot of options for you. Doing CA is another option but you must be very serious about assessing your interest and passion to become a professional accountant. It needs at least six to eight years following your FSc Pre-Engineering and appearing in several examinations in parts.

Q2: I did BDS in 2012. I wish to do MPhil in Biochemistry now. Therefore, can you please guide me if I should go for it? Right now I'm working as a lecturer in a medical college (private). (Imran Jamil Subhani - Karachi)

Ans: Dear Imran, BDS is a recognised degree. It gives you almost 18 years of academic qualifications and status. I'm sure a university in Karachi shall be able to help you in finding an MPhil that leads to research in Biochemistry. There are a lot of options and opportunities to do research in Dental Hygiene and understanding various aspects of research in Dental Biochemistry. I think it is a better option and you should go for it.

Q3: I wanted to get your advice regarding degree options for my daughter. She has just completed Matric with computer. Now she is more interested in fashion or beautician courses. Whereas I'm insisting her to do computer science or business related degree. I will appreciate if you give us your expert opinion and guide us further.(Jamshed Hussain - Rawalpindi)

Ans: I think there is no problem in fashion or beautician's courses if she is interested in pursuing these courses as all of these programmes/courses are now well-established areas and well in demand. However, I suggest a degree in Computing Science and she can also do a diploma in fashion or beautician if she has developed interest in this area. Later on, she can finally choose the career of her interest.

Q4: Sir, I have done intermediate pre-engineering with 95 percent marks. I did my Matric with 90 percent marks. Can you please guide me which engineering field I should choose in future? (Kazim Baloch - Peshawar)

Ans: I see you have secured good grades in your intermediate and it clearly shows you have a very strong grip in science related subjects. This is why, I think you can do any engineering degree which attracts you most. However, the most popular and in demand courses in Pakistan are Telecommunication, Biomedical Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering or Industrial Engineering. After completion of one of these degrees you can select a specialist degree of your choice. It will surely enhance your previous academic qualifications and develop your future prospects.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).