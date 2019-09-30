close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
A
September 30, 2019

Support of religious scholars sought in fighting drugs

National

A
APP
September 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has asked to religious scholars (ulema) to highlight the health hazards of illegal substance abuse in their Friday sermons. “The Auqaf Department ICT has formally asked the Ulema of Federal Capital to stress on abandoning the use of illegal substance in their Friday sermons,” an official in ICTA said.

The messages of Ulema against the use of illicit drugs would also be shared with the citizens through social media to curb the scourge of drugs, he added. Sharing the ICTA s endeavours to make Islamabad a tobacco free city, he said four road shows had been held.

