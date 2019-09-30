PM the best ambassador of Kashmir: Sarwar

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that PM Imran Khan has proved himself the best ambassador of Kashmiris by delivering a speech regarding the worst situation in the Indian Held Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly session.

Talking to reporters at a private housing society on Sunday, Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Indian PM Modi had become the butcher of Kashmiris and Imran Khan had completely exposed him in UN General Assembly session. The governor said that though there were differences between the government and the Opposition, but we need to go together over the issue of Kashmir. It was need of the time to show solidarity with the Kashmiris, he added.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had called the Kashmir a Jugular vein of Pakistan and every Pakistani feels the pain of Kashmiris. It was our responsibility to protect our vein from the enemy, he maintained. Earlier, the governor offered Fateha for the wife of Ghazanfar Iqbal Aujla, chairman of the private housing society.