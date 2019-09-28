close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
September 28, 2019

No mention of Kashmir in Modi’s UNGA address

September 28, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday skipped any mention at the United Nations of his government’s crackdown in the Occupied Kashmir. Modi addressed the UN meeting with a speech that focused primarily on his country’s development, though he warned of the spreading specter of terrorism. He never mentioned Kashmir directly.

While not mentioning Kashmir by name, Modi touched on terrorism: “We belong to a country that has given the world not war, but Buddha’s message of peace. And that is the

reason why our voice against terrorism, to alert the world about this evil, rings with seriousness and outrage.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his UN speech later Friday that “as a neighbor of both nations, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides.”

