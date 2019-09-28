PA session put off till Monday due to rain

The heavy rain that lashed Karachi on Friday led to the adjournment of the ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly till Monday afternoon.

Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani adjourned the session without any formal proceedings taking place during the day due to a lack of quorum. Talking to journalists, he said that he had reached the premises of the provincial legislature from jail despite the heavy rain in the city, but other lawmakers did not turn up for the session.

The speaker said that had he been a free man, he would have taken along with him newsmen to go somewhere outside to enjoy the pleasant weather in the city.

The speaker, who has been imprisoned since long in connection with accountability references pending against him, reached the premises of the Sindh Assembly in an armoured vehicle amid heavy rain in the city. To a question, he refused to comment on the ongoing foreign visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.