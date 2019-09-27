close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Bilawal slams NAB actions against PPP faithful

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned unlawful action by the National Accountability Bureau against party workers, office-bearers and elected representatives.

In a statement on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after witch-hunting of party’s top leadership and key leaders, NAB has now been tasked to victimise party workers.

The PPP chairman said that extending political victimisation up to District Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani is tantamount to wrapping up the Local Government system.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan