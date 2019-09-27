Bilawal slams NAB actions against PPP faithful

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned unlawful action by the National Accountability Bureau against party workers, office-bearers and elected representatives.

In a statement on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after witch-hunting of party’s top leadership and key leaders, NAB has now been tasked to victimise party workers.

The PPP chairman said that extending political victimisation up to District Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani is tantamount to wrapping up the Local Government system.