‘Pakistan safe for int’l sports’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team is a clear message to the whole world that Pakistan is a safe country for international sports events.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Thursday welcomed the guest team in Pakistan saying that the ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka will be of great significance for the revival of international cricket and other sports events in the country. Bhatti said several international cricket teams such as West Indies, Zimbabwe, Kenya etc have visited Pakistan in recent years. “The way international cricket teams are touring Pakistan regularly, our country will get several international stars as a result of these tours,” he added.

Meanwhile, SBP staff, on the directives of DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, sprayed anti-dengue medicine and cleaned various parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the eradication of dengue virus on Thursday. Assistant Directors Nasir Malik and M Riaz supervised the anti-dengue measures in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Dozens of SBP workers removed extra bushes and cleaned roads, grounds and different areas in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.