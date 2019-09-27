Trump calls impeachment inquiry a ‘joke’

NEW YORK: A downbeat Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed as a “joke” the grounds laid out for the impeachment inquiry into him, as Democrats stood firm in accusing the US president of a “mafia-style shakedown” of his Ukrainian counterpart.

Trump denied claims he abused his office by repeatedly urging President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe his rival Joe Biden — as confirmed in a call transcript released by the White House. The next explosive episode in the rapidly unfolding impeachment drama is set for Thursday, when acting director of national intelligence Joseph McGuire testifies on Capitol Hill. “They are getting hit hard on this witch hunt because when they look at the information, it’s a joke,” said the president, who struck an uncharacteristically subdued tone at his first news conference since Democrats launched an official impeachment inquiry.

“Impeachment for that? When you have a wonderful meeting or you have a wonderful phone conversation?”In a July telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump attacked European countries for failing to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, a transcript showed Wednesday. Trump’s criticism of Europe emerged when the transcript was released amid an opposition push to impeach the president for urging Zelensky to investigate his US political rival Joe Biden.

“We do a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time — much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than they are,” Trump told Zelensky during the call. “Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk. “(German Chancellor) Angela Merkel, she talks Ukraine, but she doesn’t do anything. Zelensky replied, saying he agreed “1,000 percent,” according to the transcript. “The European Union should be our biggest partner but technically the United States is a much bigger partner,” said Zelensky, who came to power in May.

lawyer Rudy Giuliani a key player in Ukraine scandal: As President Donald Trump faces the gravest threat to his presidency, one man is at the center of the scandal: his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The former New York mayor has emerged as the point man in Trump’s bid to seek dirt from Ukraine on his potential 2020 Democratic opponent Joe Biden. That effort to undermine a political rival with the aid of a foreign power led the Democratic-led House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry this week, accusing Trump of abuse of power.

Giuliani, who earned a national profile as mayor of New York City during 9/11, has been a long-time Trump supporter and is one of his most trusted advisers.