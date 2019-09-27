Rally against inflation, unemployment

LAHORE:HUNDREDS of trade union representatives and workers belonging to railway, Wapda, telecommunication, transport, textile, industrial and commercial trade unions participated in Punjab Labour Conference Thursday held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation.

Thereafter, they took out a rally from Bakhtiar Labour Hall carrying national flags, Kashmir flags, banners in support of their demands chanting slogans down with the genocide of Kashmiri citizens in the Held Kashmir by Indian forces and long live Pakistan and freedom struggle of Kashmiri people.

They demanded the government check prices of essential commodities and aggravating unemployment among the youth and abject poverty. They called for provision of standard education and adequate medical facilities to every citizen and abolish the widening irrational gap between the rich and the poor in the country.

The procession was led by the veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad. The participants marched from Nisbat Road and held a rally at Laxmi Chowk. They passed a resolution demanding the government introduce economic and social reforms in the country to tackle abject poverty and aggravating unemployment. They pressed the government to ensure safe and healthy working conditions for the workers including women, cover against accidents and occupational disease and regularise contract employees and not to privatise national public utilities.