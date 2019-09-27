No money for seminary students in budget: Siraj

LAHORE:JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI government which claims to turn the country into a Madina-like-state has not allocated a single penny for the welfare of tens of thousands of students in seminaries in the budget.

“Seminaries work as the largest NGOs, provide free education, food and shelter to over three million students without any assistance from the governments,” he said in a statement here on Thursday. He said Madaris acted as a fortress of Islam to counter the conspiracy to impose secular ideology in the country and marginalise Islam. He said seminaries have been custodian of Islamic identity of Pakistan and vowed to defend the conspiracies being hatched by the enemies of Islam against the religious seminaries. He said the government failed to introduce uniform curriculum despite its repeated claims. The education system, he added, suffered from inequality and affordability issue with poor left with no option but to send their children to workplaces for child labour.

About Kashmir situation, Siraj said the curfew entered 52nd day in the held area with people were forced to spend a miserable life with no access to food and medicines. It was complete communication blockade in entire Occupied Kashmir as the valley turned into a biggest prison of the world, he added.

Pinning hopes on America and Western powers that they would come to address the problems facing the besieged people was like living in a fools’ paradise, he said and called for unity among Muslim countries to get resolved their issues and problems.