Maid gang raped; accused arrested

LAHORE: A 14-year-old girl, working as a maid, was gang raped in the Badami Bagh police limits. Police have arrested accused person identified as Shahzad and are conducting raid to arrest other accused persons. The victim’s father had left her at the home of his cousin Rakhi. Her husband Shahzad raped her and later on some unidentified suspects raped her at some other place. Rakhi was also involved. Police recovered the girl and arrested the accused person.

PRISONER DIES: An under-trial prisoner of Camp Jail died in hospital due to protracted illness on Thursday. The victim identified as Waris, son of Riaz, was involved in a murder case in Kahna police limits. Jail officials said he was admitted to Services Hospital on 6th September being a patient of epigastric pain, intractable vomiting and weight loss. Police removed the body to morgue.