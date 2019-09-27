LDA drive against squatters

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its drive against land grabbers and LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam is personally heading the campaign for retrieval of plots worth millions of rupees.

Lahore Development Authority chalked out a comprehensive plan for retrieving five plots of various sizes situated in different blocks of Johar Town which had been under illegal occupation during the next week. These plots will be included in the plot bank of LDA. The drive will continue till retrieval of all plots.

In connection with this drive on Thursday, the LDA staff demolished a house constructed on two plots (44 and 45) each measuring five-marla in Block H2 of Johar Town. The structure had been constructed after illegally occupying these plots. Possession of the plots was handed over to the original owner by the LDA.