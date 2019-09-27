close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

LDA drive against squatters

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its drive against land grabbers and LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam is personally heading the campaign for retrieval of plots worth millions of rupees.

Lahore Development Authority chalked out a comprehensive plan for retrieving five plots of various sizes situated in different blocks of Johar Town which had been under illegal occupation during the next week. These plots will be included in the plot bank of LDA. The drive will continue till retrieval of all plots.

In connection with this drive on Thursday, the LDA staff demolished a house constructed on two plots (44 and 45) each measuring five-marla in Block H2 of Johar Town. The structure had been constructed after illegally occupying these plots. Possession of the plots was handed over to the original owner by the LDA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan