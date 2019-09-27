KP cabinet approves Rs1bn for rehab of disaster-affected areas

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet to ensure presence at the Provincial Assembly sessions.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the cabinet here on Thursday, said an official handout. The cabinet members, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting. The chief minister asked the ministers to attend the assembly well-prepared for the question-answer session and ensure presence in offices so that the issues of people could be resolved in time, adding he would monitor the performance of the cabinet members.

The cabinet approved a fund of Rs1,000 million during the current financial year as a non-ADP scheme to minimise the damage caused by national disasters in the province and to start rehabilitation work in the disaster-affected areas without any delay. However, the non-ADP scheme thus approved would be converted into a regular ADP scheme next year. Under the non-ADP scheme, the rehabilitation work would be carried out to restore infrastructure destroyed in Golen area of Chitral in the aftermath of a glacial lake outburst flood earlier in July, this year.

The rehabilitation included restoration of Golen Hydropower project, roads, infrastructure, water supply schemes and other damaged infrastructure which would cost Rs329.997 million.