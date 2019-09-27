close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

‘Special buses for women in Punjab soon’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Department has decided to lunch special buses for providing safe and comfortable travel facilities to women.

These buses will be operated by the women, said Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Kachi in a meeting with MPA Talat Naqvi in his office here on Thursday. The minister said soon transport department is launching special buses for women, especially for girl students and working women.

He said the process of social development will be accelerated by providing facilities to women as they are more than 50 percent of total population. He said it has been decided to upgrade C-category bus stands. The department is also implementing the agenda of providing waiting area, toilets and safe drinking water at bus stands for the convenience of women and children.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan