‘Special buses for women in Punjab soon’

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Department has decided to lunch special buses for providing safe and comfortable travel facilities to women.

These buses will be operated by the women, said Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Kachi in a meeting with MPA Talat Naqvi in his office here on Thursday. The minister said soon transport department is launching special buses for women, especially for girl students and working women.

He said the process of social development will be accelerated by providing facilities to women as they are more than 50 percent of total population. He said it has been decided to upgrade C-category bus stands. The department is also implementing the agenda of providing waiting area, toilets and safe drinking water at bus stands for the convenience of women and children.