Students to watch Pak-Sri Lanka matches

The College Education Department on Thursday has directed the Directorate of Colleges Education to nominate 15 to 20 students to watch Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket matches to be held on September 27 and 29 September, and October 2 at the National Stadium.

“The secretary of the College Education Department has directed all the principals of public colleges in Karachi to nominate 15 to 20 students to watch Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket matches to be held at the National Stadium,” according to a notification issued.

The principals were bound to appoint a director physical education and an incharge to look after the students. The department would provide tickets, but the colleges would have to arrange transportation for the students from the fixed points to the stadium, adding that the staff members were also allowed to accompany the students, the notification added.