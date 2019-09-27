Uber, TCS to collaborate

KARACHI: Uber, the global ride-hailing giant, has partnered with TCS, Pakistan’s largest and most recognised courier, logistics and e-commerce solutions provider, a statement said on Thursday.

The new partnership offers exclusive discounts for Uber riders to make commuting to and from TCS retail outlets even more safe and convenient. “The thought behind this initiative is to provide an easy and seamless travel experience to our riders,” said Omar Askari, head of Business-Uber.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with TCS and are looking forward to making Uber more and more convenient for our riders.” The new service will initially be implemented at over 40 TCS outlets in Karachi and Lahore. Not only will new Uber riders have the option to avail promo codes at these TCS locations, but the Uber app will also show users the various TCS Express centers as safe and prominent pick-up locations on the map.