Female constable tortured

FAISALABAD: Some accused tortured a female police constable in Bhutto Colony on Jaranwala Road on Wednesday.

Police constable Parveen Kausar told police she was heading to her village Chak 215/RB in a car after performing her duty when Fahad Iqbal and his accomplices intercepted her car and tortured her. The police have registered a case against the accused.

1,500 INTOXICANT INJECTIONS SEIZED: A health department team seized 1,500 intoxicant injections on Wednesday.

The team led by drug inspector Khalid Waheed intercepted a suspicious rickshaw near Old Central Jail in Factory Area and recovered 1,500 intoxicant injections from it.

The rickshaw driver Muhammad Razaq of Madina Town, Faisalabad, was handed over to police.