World Bank team visits NBP

KARACHI: A World Bank technical team visited the National Bank of Pakistan head office to discuss the dynamics of Pakistan’s financial sectors, particularly the development finance landscape and the role the bank can play in this area, a statement said on Wednesday.

The World Bank Group is conducting this analysis on the request of the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan, it added. The World Bank Group plays a critical role in advancing development finance in Pakistan since it can leverage its financial sector expertise by holding

country engagement and dialogue, financing and risk-sharing instruments, unique datasets and research capacity, and influence with the standard-setting bodies. The World Bank team appreciated the renewed focus of NBP and assured of its support for further development of these sectors that are essential contributors to Pakistan’s economy.