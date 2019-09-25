Pakistan may become water stressed country if remedial measures not taken, says Tariq Magsi

QUETTA: A two-day 4th Invention to Innovative Summit Balochistan began here at the University of Balochistan today. The summit’s theme is “Buy and Sell technology”.

Addressing the participants of the summit, Irrigation Minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi said that Balochistan is rich in natural resources having large deposits of hydrocarbons and metallic minerals. It bears huge potential for development of agriculture, especially fruits, vegetables, fisheries and livestock. Its coastal areas, particularly the Gwadar Port, offers great opportunities for socio-economic development of the province, as well as the whole country.

He added Pakistan’s economy is propelled mainly by the agriculture and agro-based industry. “With every passing day, the need to build water reservoirs is being felt more than ever,” he pointed out adding that water availability for agriculture, industry and even for household is depleting and it is apprehended that we may become a water stressed country if remedial measures are not taken.

The minister highlighted that today, countries around the world have developed plans and adopted smart technologies to cater for their depleting and scarce water resources. He said besides construction of large dams as being part of the solution, the present government is cognizant of water conservation needs and its management.

Nawabzada Tariq Magsi urged the researchers and engineers to bring forth smart ideas and suggest new technologies for productive areas especially agriculture, water and livestock, enhancing the irrigation efficiency and water productivity.

The minister said that he was sure this summit will provide a useful platform for entrepreneurs, scientists and academia of Balochistan to share its strategy, innovative ideas, policies and plans with development partners and other participants for constructive discussions and fruitful outcomes.

While addressing the participants of the summit Vice Chancellor Turbat University, Bahria University, University of Balochistan, Director ORIC and CEO Institute of Research Promotion, DG UMT said the there was a huge potential in investing in blue economy and smart shipping in Balochistan. The CPEC’s epicenter is Balochistan and Gwadar is the gateway of development for whole region.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Justice (retd) Amanullah Yasinzai formally inaugurated the summit. During the summit, researchers, scientists and academia will submit solutions to local problems of Balochistan related to agriculture, water, livestock, information and communication technology, mines and minerals, food and horticulture and social innovative and SDGS.

Technology exhibition, technical sessions, workshops and competitions are also the part of the 4th innovative summit.