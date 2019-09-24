close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 24, 2019

European shares slide on dismal data

Business

AFP
September 24, 2019

LONDON: European stock markets fell on Monday after a key survey pointed to weakness in the eurozone economy while some travel and tourism stocks benefitted from the collapse of British giant Thomas Cook. Both Frankfurt and Paris fell by around one percent after data from a closely watched survey showed that Brexit and trade war fears drove eurozone business growth to its lowest level in six years in September. IHS Markit´s composite eurozone PMI, seen as a key indicator of business confidence, fell to 50.4 in September, down from 51.9 in August — the lowest reading since June 2013. It warned that the single currency area´s economy was “close to stalling”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business