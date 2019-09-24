Ummah unity sought to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The participants of the ‘Unity of Ummah Conference’ Monday stressed that Kashmir and Palestine are burning issues of Muslim Ummah and Harmain Al-Sharifain is esteemed being center of Muslim unity and stability and Pakistan will not acknowledge Israel at any cost.

“Drone strikes at oil facilities in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and prevailing atrocities at oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine will not be tolerated, said participants of “Unity of Ummah Conference” that held here in Islamabad.

Leading clerics, religious scholars, diplomats and dignitaries of different Muslim countries, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki and Senate Chairman of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani attended the conference, which held in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council.

The participants of the conference said Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are knotted in eternal relationship of Muslim brotherhood. Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are united for defence and security of Muslim Ummah and any attack at Saudi Arabia will be considered as attack at Muslim Ummah.

The participants of the conference addressing the conference also underlined that menace of terrorism and extremism have been rendering serious challenge to Muslim world and time has come that Muslim Ummah should get united to resolve the burning challenges of Kashmir and Palestine.

The conference also demanded of the world leadership to force India to lift curfew from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as Kashmiris facing worst blockade for last 50 days. The conference also stated that United Nations Organisations (UNO) should ensure implementation on its resolutions about plebiscite rights of Kashmiris.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, (President Wafaq-ul-Masajid-e-Madaris-e-Pakistan) presided over the conference, while Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani chaired the conference being chief guest. Among keynote dignitaries of the conference include Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, Ambassadors of Jordan, Bahrain and delegates of Jamiat-ul-Azhar (Egypt).

Sadiq Sanjrani, while addressing the conference, stated that entire Muslim Ummah is united on the stance of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan will not acknowledge Israel at any cost. He said that Pakistan will not tolerate drone strikes at oil sites in Saudi Arabia. “The annexation of Jordan valley into Israeli territory is very alarming,” he said.

He announced that Pakistan assures Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that Pakistan will stay committed for defence and security of Harmain Al Sharifain.

Speaking with the conference Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki stated that with the unity of Muslim Ummah, prevailing challenges of Muslim world could be settled. He also added that Saudi leadership is committed to serve Muslim at every forum, adding that Saudis feel it proud to serve devotees.

Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rabbi stated that people of Palestine considers Pakistan as their second home. He lauded people of Pakistan for raising voice for the cause of Palestine at every forum.

Chairman PUC Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing the conference stated that 50 days have to the blockade of Kashmir and the entire world is completely unaware about status of people in Kashmir. “People are stuck in their homes for last two months without food and medicine. Oil sites in Saudi Arabia are being targeted which will cause economic problems for the entire world,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made a right decision to visit Saudi Arabia at this critical juncture. He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Nathenyahu playing havoc with world peace.

A resolution adopted at the conference demanded of UNO and OIC to call emergency summit and necessary measures should be taken against prevailing atrocities in Kashmir, Palestine and to contain drone strikes at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Another resolution adopted at the conference felicitated Saudi Arabian King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman and people of Saudi Arabia on 89th National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The conference also lauded services of Saudi Arabia for Islam, Muslims and humanity. The conference also appreciated role and services of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Amir Muhammad bin Salman, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for strengthened ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Another resolution adopted at the conference demanded of world leadership to lift curfew from Kashmir, restoration of Human Rights, release of Kashmiri leadership and plebiscite rights for people of Kashmir as per resolutions of UNO.

Ambassadors from seven different Islamic countries addressed the conference and assured Pakistan to support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir at world forums.

The foreign dignitaries also lauded Pakistan’s efforts on diplomatic forum for the cause of Kashmiris.