Comedian Hasan Minhaj denied entry to Modi’s rally

HOUSTON: Famed Indian comedian Hasan Minhaj was denied entry to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally held at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, international media reported. While there is no clarification from the Indian-American comedian as to why he was stopped from attending the rally, event producers have cited lack of credentials and lack of space for broadcast crew at the venue for Minhaj’s denial. Several videos posted by Adam Matthew Weiss, who was responsible for handling the event, show Minhaj being turned away due to lack of press credentials available for his crew. Minhaj was also told that there is no space for his camera crew at the event reportedly. However, videos posted by Weiss suggest otherwise, showing media crews present at the rally with ample space. There is reasonable grounds to believe that Minhaj was refused entry because of him being explicitly critical about Modi’s government in India and the oppression of people in occupied Kashmir.