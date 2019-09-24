‘Life Time Achievement Award’ for Ghana counsel general

Islamabad : A former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and a leading businessman of the federal capital, Dr (Hon) Shahid Rasheed But was conferred the ‘Life Time Achievement’ award by the Government of Ghana.

Shahid Rasheed Butt, who also is the Honorary Counsel General of Ghana to Pakistan, was presented the award by the Ambassador of Ghana to Pakistan, Muhammad Sayeed Yahya, at a reception held at former’s residence.

Mr Butt was also presented the traditional attire of Ghana right from head to feed during the ceremony, attended by quite a few Ambassadors, High Commissioners, diplomats, business elite, bureaucrats and military officers.

Speaking formally at the occasion, Ambassador of Ghana Muhammad Sayeed Yahya who was the Chief Guest said that Dr. (Hon) Shahid Rasheed Butt was appointed as Consul General in Pakistan on 9th of May 1995.

“During the last 24 years, he has efficiently and effectively served the government and people of Ghana and looked after the interests of people of Ghana living in Pakistan.

“He is a successful entrepreneur and has helped improve trade as well as political and cultural ties between both the friendly countries. The award presented today is the acknowledgement of the contributions he has made and services he has rendered to bring the two countries and the people closer,” Ambassador Muhammad Sayeed Yahya said.

On his turn, Dr. (Hon) Shahid Rasheed Butt, thanked the Government of Ghana as well as t Ambassador Muhammad Sayeed Yahya for bestowing the honour upon him.

“Ghana is an important African country offering great investment opportunities to the Pakistani businessmen. Many Pakistani companies, including major oil and gas groups, have already invested in Ghana which is the ‘Gteway to Africa’,” Dr Butt said.

From the diplomatic corps of Islamabad, Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Hunar Dost, Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S. Amri, ambassadors of Kenya, Yemen, Sudan, Turkey, Norway, Somalia, Cuba, Egypt, Portugal, Tunisia and High Commissioners of Nigeria and Mauritius were also present.

Prominent among the guests present at the reception included former information minister Nisar Memon, Central Information Secretary of PTI Ahmed Jawad, former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Kareem Kundi, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, former caretaker minister interior Malik Habib, DIG Security Islamabad Waqar Chohan, former MNA Adnan Aurangzeb, former Ambassadors Ghalib Iqbal.