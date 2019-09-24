PHMA office-bearers elected

KARACHI: Chaudhry Salamat Ali, Aslam Ahmed Karsaz and Mian Naeem Ahmed have been elected unopposed as Central Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively, of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) for 2019/20 tenure, a statement said on Monday.

The PHMA executive committee members elected from Southern Zone are Saleem Parekh, Shabbir Bilwani, Khizer Mehboob, Mohammad Riaz Ahmed, Altaf Abni, Iftikhar Ashraf, and Asim Shabbir Patka.

Other executive committee members who would continue for the second term included Saqib Bilwani, Aslam Karsaz, Fawad Usman, Altaf Hussain, Faisal Arshad Sheikh, M Babar Khan and Abdul Rehman.

From Northern Zone elected PHMA Executive Committee members are Chaudhry Salamat Ali, Dr Mohammad Mushtaq Mangat, Shafique Ahmad Butt, Naeem Ahmed, Dr Khurram Tariq, Muhammad Yousaf Sony, Faisal Mehboob Shiekh and Khawaja Mushraf Iqbal. Other executive committee members who would continue for the second term included Adil Butt, Sajid Hussain Bhatti, M Afzal Awan, Qamar Aftab, Kashif Zia and M Shaheen Tabassum.