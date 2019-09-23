PHF boss confident of turning hockey’s fortunes around

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Sunday sounded confident that he will be able to turn around the game’s fortunes within next two to three years, saying that for the first time he has right man for the right job.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’, PHF president said following a reshuffle that saw Asif Bajwa taking over as the secretary PHF, results had been coming thick and fast.

“There were more than one reasons why hockey saw a lull before this shuffle. My health had gone down suddenly and officials who took control of the PHF offices spoiled all the good work that I had started earlier. Thanks to Almighty Allah I am hundred percent fit now and can fully concentrate on the hockey affairs. The first decision that I have taken after regaining my health was to make long due changes at the office level. With the help and recommendations of the PHF’s Executive Board I have appointed Asif Bajwa as the secretary PHF. He is a versatile and practical hockey manager. He knows what he is doing and also stays ready to take next step for the betterment of the game.”

Khokhar added that for me first challenge was to convince International Hockey Federation (FIH) on providing Pakistan an opportunity to play the Olympic qualification round.

“Thank God I have succeeded in that during my Switzerland meeting with the FIH committee and now Pakistan will be playing against Holland in back-to-back matches for a place in 2020 Olympics.”

The PHF president rued missing the Pro League. “Had we participated in the Pro League we would have an easier opponent to play against for a place in the Olympics. Financial limitations plus slackness of previous office secretary came in the way. Now we have recovered from that and renewed efforts are already on to make a re-entry into top eight teams of the world.”

The PHF president also promised to stage renaissance of hockey first at the domestic level and later at international.

“We have plans in mind to rejuvenate hockey activities at school and club level. The plan is in final stage and the best and most active of former Olympians will be given the task to work on that. After lapse of two years, we have recently staged the National Hockey Championship with secretary Asif Bajwa playing the lead role in generating other activities that included establishment of camp for top goalkeepers. We are also working on development and raising the standards of umpires and referees and managers to run hockey events. The coming era will be most active in recent times as things have started going on the right track.” Coming to international hockey, Khokhar said their liaison with different countries’ federations were on the move.

“German, Dutch, Malaysian and Ireland federations are in constant touch with the PHF. Even a few are planning to play series against Pakistan team in near future. Malaysia hockey has invited Pakistan to play junior series and our national team is to play two internationals in Germany on their way to Holland to play Olympic qualifiers. This is how things have been developing. We hope that before yearend Pakistan hockey team especially at junior level will be engaged in more home and away series.”

The PHF president termed his recent meeting with the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza as very productive.

“It was our first ever meeting with the minister. At least we have given our point of view to the government’s representatives. Our main aim is to make the government realise that hockey needs support from power corridor. Hockey is our national sport and the history is privy that whenever it faces tough time, national and provincial governments come forward to help the game come out of situation.”

The PHF president also urged the country’s youth to come forward and grab the opportunity of representing Pakistan in the game of hockey.

“Hockey has gone attractive as besides representing the nation, the talented players can also play for international leagues in return of heavy contracts.”