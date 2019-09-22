Chasing dignity

This refers to the article 'The right to dignity' (September 21) by Babar Sattar. The writer has rightly criticized the poor governance of our governments, coupled with violations of articles of constitution relating to human dignity. He has quoted recent and past examples of some horrific incidents of loss of human lives due to negligence of various functionaries. But what about the hundreds of such cases happening on a daily basis which are not reported? It is the collective failure and collapse of all institutions.

Quaid-e-Azam in his first address on August 11, 1947 said: "You will no doubt agree with me that the first duty of the government is to maintain law and order, so that the life property and religious beliefs of its subjects are fully protected by the state”. All governments including the present one have forgotten all this. Go to any hospital or any office, and the concept of human dignity is missing. Going to the courts for redress of such crimes is time consuming, expensive and beyond the reach of a common citizen. As a nation we have accepted the collapse of institutions. Under such conditions to demand citizens' rights and dignity is tantamount to chasing shadows in the dark.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi