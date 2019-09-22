Nimirta committed suicide after failing in love

KARACHI: Nimirta Chandani, a medical student who was found dead in the hostel of Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana on September 16, had committed suicide after failure in love, an official privy to the investigation confided to The News.

Chandani’s death was declared as suicide, which was rejected by her family and the civil society.

Interestingly, no formal FIR has been lodged by the police or the family of the deceased. The official claimed that the police were willing to register an FIR but the relatives of the deceased girl did not agree.

The Sindh government has also ordered a judicial inquiry into Chandani’s death.

The officials said as per circumstantial evidence and initial medical reports, it was established that the young medical student had committed suicide but after the relatives and civil society’s contest that she had not committed suicide, the police launched a full scale inquiry into death. He said the police retrieved the call data of the young girl and collected some other evidences and arrested two students of the same college.

Both the students, Mehran Abro and Shan Memon, were very close to the deceased. Mehran, who even knew the pin of Chandai’s bank account was her closest friend and both had planned to marry.

However, when Mehran Abro refused to marry Chandani, she committed suicide.

This reporter tried to reach Chandani’s brother Dr Vishal at his cell number and sent him text message but got no response.

However, earlier in his statement, Dr Vishal had claimed that his sister’s death was murder and sought permission from the local administration for conducting a post-mortem from a private hospital.