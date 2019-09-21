NAB should give me just 15pc of Rs500b: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has been shifted to Sukkur from Islamabad and is expected to be produced before an accountability court (AC) today (Saturday) for physical remand.

Khursheed, who was admitted to the Polyclinic for overnight after his health deteriorated, was discharged Friday morning.

According to sources, doctors conducted his medical tests and his blood pressure was found high. He was taken back to the NAB Rawalpindi, where he was kept until his shifting to Sukkur. Answering a question about the case against him, he said the NAB should give him just 15 percent of Rs500 billion and keep the rest of amount with it.

“The amount they have accused me of is even bigger than the national budget,” he said.

Asked about the NAB attitude towards him, Khursheed said it was in front of everyone.

He did not reply to a volley of questions saying he will not speak, as he was in custody but will definitely speak after the court’s remand.

Meanwhile, the NAB did not allow the PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bokhari to meet Khursheed and inquire after him.

Talking to the newsmen, Bukhari said the NAB performance was a question mark because the opposition leaders were being arrested at the initial stages of investigation against them.

He said investigations had just started against Khursheed Shah but his arrest at this initial stage had raised many questions.

He said it was ironic that government ministers were claiming arrest of opposition leaders even before any investigation was carried out.

“This proves that there is a victimisation campaign going on against the opposition leaders,” he said.

On the other hand, he said, ministers against whom references had been filed were not arrested and this was the reason that the opposition had reservations about the working of the NAB.