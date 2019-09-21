Multanikars perform at ‘Kuch Yadain Kuch Batain’

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council has started its new initiative a session titled “Kuch Yadain Kuch Batain” which provided the audience with an opportunity to listen to great singers Suraiya Multanikar and Rahat Multanikar who talked about their music career and life experiences at Alhamra Hall 3 at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The new series "Kuch Yadain Kuch Batain" is the first programme of its kind in which Alhamra will invite all celebrities from arts and culture to its monthly sessions. This initiative was taken on the directives of Chairperson BOG Lahore Moneeza Hashmi who was present at the event. The event was hosted by Sumaira. In the first episode of the series, renowned singer Suraiya Multanikar and her daughter shared their life experiences and their music journey in detail to the audience. Renowned singer Rahat Multanikar also performed in the programme which was met with immense round of applause.

On the occasion, Multanikar said that at the age of 11, she resumed training in music following the intervention of Makhdoom Ghulam Mustafa Shah Gilani.

“I was scared of my teacher Ustad Ghulam Nabi Khan who was known as Fauji Khan. I would often pray that he should not show up,” Multanikar said that despite hailing from a family associated with music she had to face opposition from her brother. “People at that time would not think highly of a singer. Multanikar stated that she would practice 10 hours a day; five hours in the morning, we would practice Raag Bherveen and Raag Aimen,” she said and added that by that time her brother had also stopped opposing her singing.

Alhamra Arts Council Director Athar Ali Khan explained his vision towards cultural activities for the revival of quality entertainment at Alhamra. He stated that Suraiya Multanikar is her own example; she is the reference and true recognition of Pakistan in the world by her services in the field of music. Khan called this event as the important step towards remembering Pakistan’s national icons. He stated that “LAC basic aim for organising the event was to celebrate the legacy of Suraiya Multanikar at Alhamra Arts Council”.

Suraiya Multanikar vocalised some of her famous songs like “Barey Be Murawwat Hain Yeh Husn Walay” Faiz Ahmed's famous ghazal “Dono Jahan Teri Mohabat Main Haar Ke” along with Rahat Multanikar at the event. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life who appreciated Alhamra’s efforts for the promotion of art and culture.