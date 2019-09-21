423 rifles recovered

The officials of the capital city police have claimed to have recovered 423 AK-47 rifles, 29 Kalakovs, 459 other kinds of rifles, 474 shotguns and 3,786 pistols in the provincial capital during the current year. An official said the police have also recovered 4700kg hashish, 252kg heroin, 140kg opium, 41kg ice and 2348 bottles liquor during the actions in the provincial capital.