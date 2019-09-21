close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 21, 2019

423 rifles recovered

Peshawar

 
September 21, 2019

The officials of the capital city police have claimed to have recovered 423 AK-47 rifles, 29 Kalakovs, 459 other kinds of rifles, 474 shotguns and 3,786 pistols in the provincial capital during the current year. An official said the police have also recovered 4700kg hashish, 252kg heroin, 140kg opium, 41kg ice and 2348 bottles liquor during the actions in the provincial capital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar