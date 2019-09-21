Animal shelters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The number of stray dogs is increasing day by day and now it is becoming a serious problem for the citizens of Karachi. These stray dogs make it difficult for us to move around and there is always a fear of rabies.
The authorities should catch these dogs, get them vaccinated, and send them to an animal shelter or non-governmental rescue actions and programmes. That way both the dogs and the city's humans will be safe.
Neha Yahya Khan
Karachi
