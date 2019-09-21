Animal shelters

The number of stray dogs is increasing day by day and now it is becoming a serious problem for the citizens of Karachi. These stray dogs make it difficult for us to move around and there is always a fear of rabies.

The authorities should catch these dogs, get them vaccinated, and send them to an animal shelter or non-governmental rescue actions and programmes. That way both the dogs and the city's humans will be safe.

Neha Yahya Khan

Karachi