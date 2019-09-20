China makes anti-terrorism achievements in Xinjiang

BEIJING: Xinjiang’s anti-terrorism struggle and de-extremisation work have achieved remarkable results, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang at a regular news conference here Thursday.

The issue of Xinjiang is not a question of nationality, religion, or human rights, but an issue of anti-secession and anti-terrorism, he said when asked to comment on a report that says “ White House is considering whether President Trump mentioned the issue of Xinjiang in his speech at the UN General Assembly on 24th of this month.

The forthcoming general debate of the 74th UN General Assembly, he said will provide an important platform and opportunity for the international community to discuss major issues concerning world peace and development.

"If a country takes the opportunity to make irresponsible remarks about his internal affairs during this period and attempt to interfere in his internal affairs, it will be out of place, unpopular, and will not succeed. On the issue of Xinjiang, the spokesperson reiterated once again that Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs and foreign countries have no right to interfere.

Recently, US officials have repeatedly ignored the facts and made irresponsible remarks on China's policy of governing Xinjiang with the guise of human rights. China is firmly opposed to this.

There have been no violent incidents in the past three years. Relevant measures have guaranteed the rights to life, health and development of all ethnic groups to the greatest extent, and have made progress for the international anti-terrorism cause. Important contribution.

Nearly a thousand foreign envoys, officials of international organizations, and media people have visited Xinjiang, and they have all recognized and praised the local crackdown and prevention of terrorism. We urge the US to respect the truth and stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries in the name of human rights.

If the US really cares about human rights, it should make great efforts to solve its own problems of guns, poverty, gender discrimination, social security, etc.

It should attach great importance to the concerns raised in the report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and solve the violence against difficult immigrants. If long-term detention, obstruction of humanitarian assistance, and other acts that lead to the separation of refugee children from their families, they should stop unilaterally arbitrarily violating the human rights of other peoples.

To another question, the spokesperson said, recently, some members of the United States have proposed the so-called "2019 Tibet Policy and Support Act" to the House of Representatives. This bill seriously violates the basic norms of international relations, grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, and sends a serious wrong signal to the "Tibet independence" separatist forces. The Chinese side firmly opposes this.