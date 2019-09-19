Absorption of Khassadar, Levies forces into police

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the Khyber Government has honoured a commitment by approving the absorption of Khassadars and Levies into the police force.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in a meeting a day earlier had approved the absorption of Khassadar and Levies force into the regular police force. The chief minister had presided over the meeting.

The cabinet had debated 12-point agenda for detailed deliberations. It was decided to permanently absorb Khassadar and Levies forces into the police force. They would avail all fringe benefits, associated with the regular police force.

The chief minister said his government enacted the new law for the absorption /merger of Khassadar and Levies forces into regular police including the special police force to be permanent personnel of the regular police.

“It was the commitment of the government and we honoured our commitment,” he added after the decision.

The chief minister argued the newly-regularised personnel of the regular police, which were earlier known as Levies and Khassadar force, etc, would be permanently regular personnel and would be entitled for all fringe benefits allowed to the regular police service.

Mahmood Khan appreciated the special police force for having a dynamic role in the fight against terrorism.

Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said the cabinet approved the Levies and Khassadar forces along with Special Police Force Service Act-2019 of the Police Force Regularisation into the regular police.

This approval would make all those officials recruited either under contractual arrangements or fixed pay, regular police personnel on a permanent basis.

Under the law, all those personnel working since 1st August would become permanent personnel of police under the new law, he added.

The cabinet made 12 decisions that included the provision of compensation to the affectees of Kanday Road accident in Upper Kohistan.

The compensation of Rs500,000 for dead and Rs100,000 for injured would be extended to families of 25 dead and 8 injured.

The cabinet approved the rules under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Act 2013 in respect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax online services (Audit Rules 2019). This decision will make the IT based new system totally transparent for the sale tax (audit) throughout the province.

The KPRA will follow the FBR recovery rules temporarily in view of the non-existence of Tax Recovery under the KP Finance Act 2013. This will improve the sales tax recovery system in the province.