Egypt weightlifters out of World C’ships after doping ban

LAUSANNE: Egyptian weightlifters have been barred from the world championships which began in Thailand on Wednesday following a doping ban announced by the International Weightlifting Federation. The Egyptians have been hit with a two-year suspension, starting on September 12. The Egyptian federation “has 21 days to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)”, said the IWF in a statement sent to AFP. “The IWF will not make further comment until this period ends,” said the statement.