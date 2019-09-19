Medical centre sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed a medical centre and submitted an application to a local police station for registration of an FIR. The centre was owned and run by a self-proclaimed neuro-medical scientist, Shahid Hussain Sheikh, who claims to be an American qualified doctor in different fields of medicine.
LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed a medical centre and submitted an application to a local police station for registration of an FIR. The centre was owned and run by a self-proclaimed neuro-medical scientist, Shahid Hussain Sheikh, who claims to be an American qualified doctor in different fields of medicine.