Thu Sep 19, 2019
September 19, 2019

Medical centre sealed

National

 
September 19, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed a medical centre and submitted an application to a local police station for registration of an FIR. The centre was owned and run by a self-proclaimed neuro-medical scientist, Shahid Hussain Sheikh, who claims to be an American qualified doctor in different fields of medicine.

