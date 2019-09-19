close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
September 19, 2019

Spurious milk factory sealed

National

A
APP
September 19, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory situated on Tandlianwala Road in Sammundri and arrested an accused on charge of preparing spurious milk. A PFA spokesman said on Wednesday that a team on a tip-off conducted raid the factory at Chak 400-GB found the accused was busy preparing spurious milk by using banaspati ghee, powder and chemicals, etc. The PFA team sealed the factory and confiscated the material, besides arresting an accused from the spot.

