Pakistan condemns attack on Afghan president’s rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on an election rally of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province.“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. Pakistan fully supported the Afghan efforts for restoring complete peace and stability in the country through strengthening of democratic process, it added.“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while praying for early recovery of those injured in the attack,” it said.