close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 18, 2019

Pakistan condemns attack on Afghan president’s rally

Top Story

A
APP
September 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on an election rally of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province.“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. Pakistan fully supported the Afghan efforts for restoring complete peace and stability in the country through strengthening of democratic process, it added.“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while praying for early recovery of those injured in the attack,” it said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story