PU, Naval War College sign MoU on academic collaboration

LAHORE: Punjab University and Pakistan Naval War College Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sustained academic collaboration and assist each other in various areas of mutual interest.

The MoU signing ceremony was organised at PU Centre for South Asian Studies. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pakistan Naval War College Deputy Commandant Commodore Syed Wajeeh-ul-Hassan, Centre for South Asian Studies Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javed and others attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, PU vice-chancellor paid rich tribute to Pakistan Navy for successfully defending Pakistan’s sea boundaries.

He said Pakistan Navy was No 1 naval force in the world and the whole nation was thankful to its sacrifices for the country. He said PU would extend full support to Pakistan Naval War College for collaboration in various academic fields.

Commodore Syed Wajeeh-ul-Hassan said Pakistan Naval War College would take guidance from PU academics in various theoretical areas and make students understand how maritime worked. He said a number of workshops on security issues would be organised and the college would collaborate with Punjab University in various activities.

According to the MoU, both the institutions would assist/guide each other’s students in research work, organise seminars and workshops, publish research work in each other’s publications and exchange research publications.

Technical allowance: The Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) held its executive committee meeting here on Tuesday to discuss grant of technical allowance at the rate of 1.5 times initial basic pay to the faculties of all public sector universities, including UET.

According to a press release, the UET-TSA observed that it was total injustice to deprive the university faculty of technical allowance when all engineering fraternity of Punjab was being benefitted from this allowance.

The TSA said the government had granted a higher allowance to bureaucracy as well by name of executive at the rate of 1.5 times running basic pay. Prior to that, the salaries and allowance of MNAs and MPAs were handsomely increased.

There was also a substantial increase in the salaries of police, doctors and many other departments as well. It asked the government why such a heavy budgetary cut such as 50 per cent was imposed on the universities only while many other blue-eyed departments had been given their demanded money.

The UET-TSA warned the government of peaceful protest plan like an educated community if the demand was not fulfilled. Uplift scheme: The Punjab government Tuesday approved development scheme of Physical Planning and Housing (PPH) sector at an estimated cost of Rs19.696 million.

The scheme was approved in the 13th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani. All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development scheme was Survey, Feasibility Study and Preparation of PC-I of Water Supply System for Villages located in 10 UCs of Khattak Belt, Tehsil Isa Khel, District Mianwali (PC-II) at the cost of Rs19.696 million.

Blood camp: A voluntary blood camp for thalassemia patients was held at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines on Tuesday. The capital city police officer, DIG Operations, drama artist Khalid Abbas Dar and the officials of a foundation were also present.

The blood camp was held under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Lahore police and the foundation last month. The children affected by thalassemia were warmly received at the police lines. Rose petals were showered on the children and guard of honour was presented to them. Representatives from all units of Lahore police participated in the blood camp.