Pak players excel in Romania Int’l Sports Festival

LAHORE: Pakistan players grabbed four medals including one gold and secured first position in 3rd International Cultural and Sports Festival 2019 at Constanta, Romania on Monday. According to information made available here, Rehman Raza clinched gold medal in 90+kg category of Mass Wrestling event. Arslan Asif excelled in -55kg competition and took silver medal. Sarfraz Rana also managed to bag a bronze medal in 90+ contest of Mass Wrestling championship. Arslan Ahmed demonstrated his wonderful talent in Mind Games and sealed a silver medal for Pakistan.