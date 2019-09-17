close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Pak players excel in Romania Int’l Sports Festival

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan players grabbed four medals including one gold and secured first position in 3rd International Cultural and Sports Festival 2019 at Constanta, Romania on Monday. According to information made available here, Rehman Raza clinched gold medal in 90+kg category of Mass Wrestling event. Arslan Asif excelled in -55kg competition and took silver medal. Sarfraz Rana also managed to bag a bronze medal in 90+ contest of Mass Wrestling championship. Arslan Ahmed demonstrated his wonderful talent in Mind Games and sealed a silver medal for Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports