Tevta to ensure quality training

LAHORE: TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddique held a meeting with the MD of a company here Monday for exploring areas of cooperation between both organisations aimed at extending quality education and training to TEVTA trainees.

Ali Salman requested the MD for cooperation in assisting TEVTA in running IT-based courses in accordance with demands of local and international markets.

He said that Pakistan stood at no four in freelance IT-based business ventures and requested Saleem Ghouri to help develop freelance training for TEVTA trainees to enable them to earn a respectable living for themselves and valuable foreign exchange for their country.