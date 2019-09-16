Army emerge National Rugby champs

LAHORE: Pakistan Army won the 24th National 7s Rugby Championship 2019 when they outplayed PAF 5-0 in the final.On the last day of championship a lot of rugby action was witnessed. In this championship 12 teams all over Pakistan take part.

In the main final lot of good rugby seen between two services teams. Army dominated because of speed while PAF have good size player. In the first half Pakistan Army player Anjum got an opportunity and scored a try. In 2nd half PAF tried to level the game with some good moves but did not succeed. Chief guest of the final was President Pakistan Rugby Union Chaudhry Arif Saeed who is also Director Servis Tyres Pakistan. Also present on the occasion were Chairmen PRU Fawzi Khwaja, Tournament Director Shakeel Ahmad Malik, Rugby services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah Asim Ali. Earlier in the first semifinal Pakistan Army beat Railways by 52-0. Whereas in the second semifinal Pakistan Air Force beat spirited Wapda 21-5. For the 3rd and 4th positions match Pakistan Wapda beat Railways by 50-0 and got 3rd position.