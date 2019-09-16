close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Army emerge National Rugby champs

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Army won the 24th National 7s Rugby Championship 2019 when they outplayed PAF 5-0 in the final.On the last day of championship a lot of rugby action was witnessed. In this championship 12 teams all over Pakistan take part.

In the main final lot of good rugby seen between two services teams. Army dominated because of speed while PAF have good size player. In the first half Pakistan Army player Anjum got an opportunity and scored a try. In 2nd half PAF tried to level the game with some good moves but did not succeed. Chief guest of the final was President Pakistan Rugby Union Chaudhry Arif Saeed who is also Director Servis Tyres Pakistan. Also present on the occasion were Chairmen PRU Fawzi Khwaja, Tournament Director Shakeel Ahmad Malik, Rugby services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah Asim Ali. Earlier in the first semifinal Pakistan Army beat Railways by 52-0. Whereas in the second semifinal Pakistan Air Force beat spirited Wapda 21-5. For the 3rd and 4th positions match Pakistan Wapda beat Railways by 50-0 and got 3rd position.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports