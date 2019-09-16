Four killed in Expressway accident

Islamabad : Four youths in their twenties were killed in a road accident in the wee hours of Sunday near I/8 Interchange at Islamabad Expressway, the police said.

Three persons died on the spot while the fourth succumbed to his injuries at Pakistan Institute of Medical Science(PIMS) during medical aid.

Ruthless driving with over speeding caused the disastrous tragedy, police said. The driver was observed slewing the car but lost control over the vehicle, consequently overturned, collided on green divider and finally crashed on the green belt after slithering on the road, said a young passer-by who witnessed the tragic accident. Different parts of the car scattered on both sides of the road while the car turned into wreckage, the eyewitness said.

The bang of the accident was so loud that the people living in the surroundings, rushed to the scene to help the victims of the accident, witnesses said adding, in spite of wee hours, dozens of passers-by gathered on the scene and took the victims out of the wreckage and shifted them to PIMS where the doctors confirmed the death of three people on the spot.

“Ages of the deceased were between 20 to 22,” PIMS doctors said. The bodies were later handed over to their heirs after post mortems, they maintained.

Danial son of Sher, Adnan son of Nasir, Usama son of Javaid and Danial Khan were among the dead, police said and added that first three Danial, Adnan and Usama died on the spot while Danial Khan succumbed to his injuries at PIMS.