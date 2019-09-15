Libya airport hit by drone, rocket fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: An airport near the Libyan capital was hit by a new round of rocket fire and air strikes, the UN-recognised government said Saturday, two weeks after it was closed due to repeated attacks.
The Government of National Accord accused forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar of being behind Saturday’s attacks on Mitiga airport, but did not report any casualties.
