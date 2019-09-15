close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 15, 2019

Libya airport hit by drone, rocket fire

World

AFP
September 15, 2019

TRIPOLI: An airport near the Libyan capital was hit by a new round of rocket fire and air strikes, the UN-recognised government said Saturday, two weeks after it was closed due to repeated attacks.

The Government of National Accord accused forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar of being behind Saturday’s attacks on Mitiga airport, but did not report any casualties.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World