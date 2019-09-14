Woman, her daughter killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman and her daughter died in an accident here on Friday. Tahir Masih of Chak 323/JB was on his way on a rickshaw along with his wife Parveen and daughter Muqaddas when their vehicle was hit by a truck near Chak 286/JB. As a result, Parveen and Muqaddas died instantly while Tahir sustained injuries.

Fruit and Vegetable Market commission agents vice president Ch Iftikhar Kassana and other while addressing a press conference said that the market committee had started collecting entry and parking fee of Rs10 on bicycle/motorcycle, Rs20 on rickshaw, loader rickshaw and rehri, Rs 30 on car, jeep, pick-up, van and tractor-trolley, Rs 50 on truck and bus and Rs 100 on trailer and container.