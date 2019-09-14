close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

Two murdered

National

A
APP
September 14, 2019

SARGODHA: Two persons, including a woman, were murdered while two others injured in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian and Jauharabad police limits.

Addict Qasim of village Marri used to quarrel with his wife Mehwish over family issues. On the day of the incident, the accused opened fire over family members. As a result, his wife Mehwish died on the spot while his sister-in-law Uzma Bibi and brother Allah Yar were injured. The accused fled from the scene. In another incident, some unknown persons riding on a motorbike shot dead Gull Sher of Shahzad Town and fled.

